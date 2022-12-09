IN PICTURES: Scarborough Christmas nostalgia photos - see who you can spot!

Some great Christmas memories features on these photos of Scarborough people getting into the festive spirit in 2013.
See if there’s anyone you recognise on these pictures.
St Martin's youngsters enjoy the nativity.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Hertford Vale pupils have fun.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Braeburn Nativities year one performers.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Festive Spectacular at The Spa, with youngsters singing carols.
Photo: Richard Ponter