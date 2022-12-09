News you can trust since 1882
Filey Infants' nativity production of Cinderella. Picture Richard Ponter 135036
IN PICTURES: Scarborough Christmas nostalgia photos - see who you can spot!

Some great Christmas memories features on these photos of Scarborough people getting into the festive spirit in 2013.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago

See if there’s anyone you recognise on these pictures.

1. Scarborough Nostalgia

St Martin's youngsters enjoy the nativity. Picture Richard Ponter 134937b

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough Nostalgia

Hertford Vale pupils have fun. Picture Richard Ponter 134941b

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Scarborough Nostalgia

Braeburn Nativities year one performers. Picture Richard Ponter 135006d

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough Nostalgia

Festive Spectacular at The Spa, with youngsters singing carols. Picture Richard Ponter 134946b

Photo: Richard Ponter

