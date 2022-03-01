Pictured is Amber Atkinson, left, with Amy Fraser taking part in a decorating day at Scarborough Gym Academy's new premises.
Pictured is Amber Atkinson, left, with Amy Fraser taking part in a decorating day at Scarborough Gym Academy's new premises.

IN PICTURES: Scarborough people who made the news in March 2008

Take a trip down memory lane with these latest photos from the archives.

By Rebecca Elliott
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:26 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these photos taken in March 2008.

1. Scarborough Retro

Bottoms up! Preparing for the Scalby Walk with a pint are, from left, Mark Whiteley, Tom Clark and Thomas Hill, from Scarborough Yacht Club.

2. Scarborough Retro

Ahoy there! Taking the pirate's approach to their Sport Relief Mile run are, from left, Tony Shaw, Richard Nichol, Rebecca Shaw, Kirsty Cockell, Katie Wright, James Dickinson and Hannah Howe.

3. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough 6th Form students get ready for their sports finals. Back row, Joe Stather, James Kraft and Laurence Mills. Front, Rachel Kitchen, Emma Bannister and Alex Wheatman.

4. Scarborough Retro

Shaken not stirred: Kim Harris, left, manager of Soltz bar on Vernon Road, with mixologist Craig Fieldsend, and bar supervisor Jemma Ferrey.

