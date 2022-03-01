IN PICTURES: Scarborough people who made the news in March 2008

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these photos taken in March 2008.
Bottoms up! Preparing for the Scalby Walk with a pint are, from left, Mark Whiteley, Tom Clark and Thomas Hill, from Scarborough Yacht Club.
Ahoy there! Taking the pirate's approach to their Sport Relief Mile run are, from left, Tony Shaw, Richard Nichol, Rebecca Shaw, Kirsty Cockell, Katie Wright, James Dickinson and Hannah Howe.
Scarborough 6th Form students get ready for their sports finals. Back row, Joe Stather, James Kraft and Laurence Mills. Front, Rachel Kitchen, Emma Bannister and Alex Wheatman.
Shaken not stirred: Kim Harris, left, manager of Soltz bar on Vernon Road, with mixologist Craig Fieldsend, and bar supervisor Jemma Ferrey.