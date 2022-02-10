Scarborough swimmers gain success at the Yorkshire Championships: back, Aaron Pattison, Jack Colley, Jace Cappleman, Ross Glegg; front, Gareth Mills, Rebecca Whaling, Rebecca Cox.
IN PICTURES: See the Scarborough people who made the news in February 2010

Take a look at our latest archive pictures from February 2010.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 10:02 am

See if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough Sixth Form College Students Union raises £500 for Scarborough Hospital. Collecting the cheque is Helen King, centre, from the hospital pictured with the students.

2. Scarborough Retro

Motorcycle Club members present a cheque to the Blind Society.

3. Scarborough Retro

Gladstone Road School launches its Chatterbooks literary review.

4. Scarborough Retro

Pupils from St George's School learn about bike and road safety awareness.

