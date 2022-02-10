IN PICTURES: See the Scarborough people who made the news in February 2010

See if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Scarborough Retro
Scarborough Sixth Form College Students Union raises £500 for Scarborough Hospital. Collecting the cheque is Helen King, centre, from the hospital pictured with the students.
2. Scarborough Retro
Motorcycle Club members present a cheque to the Blind Society.
3. Scarborough Retro
Gladstone Road School launches its Chatterbooks literary review.
4. Scarborough Retro
Pupils from St George's School learn about bike and road safety awareness.