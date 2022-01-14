East Ayton Primary School achieves two awards, Healthy Schools and ActiveMark (for sports).
East Ayton Primary School achieves two awards, Healthy Schools and ActiveMark (for sports).

IN PICTURES: See the Scarborough people who made the news in January 2007

We take a look at Scarborough pictures from days gone by.

By Rebecca Elliott
Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:52 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:54 am

See if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Scarborough Retro

These friends seem impressed with the design and technology course at a Scarborough Sixth Form College open evening event.

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Retro

The 5th Scarborough Company Boys Brigade dedicate new colours at Queen Street Methodist Hall.

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Retro

Visitors watch on as a beauty treatment demonstration gets underway at a Yorkshire Coast College open day event.

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Retro

The Scarborough Borough Council customer care team prepare to hit the road with the new holiday guide.

Photo Sales
Scarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 2