IN PICTURES: See the Scarborough people who made the news in January 2007

See if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Scarborough Retro
These friends seem impressed with the design and technology course at a Scarborough Sixth Form College open evening event.
2. Scarborough Retro
The 5th Scarborough Company Boys Brigade dedicate new colours at Queen Street Methodist Hall.
3. Scarborough Retro
Visitors watch on as a beauty treatment demonstration gets underway at a Yorkshire Coast College open day event.
4. Scarborough Retro
The Scarborough Borough Council customer care team prepare to hit the road with the new holiday guide.