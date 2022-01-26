IN PICTURES: See the Scarborough people who made the news in January 2010

Can you spot any familiar faces from this week's trip down memory lane?
Scarborough Anglers Club presents a cheque to Scarborough Hospital’s chemotherapy unit, raised each year in memory of past president Michael Hillaby.
Rachael Wood, left, and Lauren Picken, bar staff at the Blue Lounge on St Nicholas Street, have a quick snowball fight outside.
Pupils at Gladstone Road Infants School learn about puppets with Diana Logan, who introduces the puppets to the children.
Tiny dancers: Children from Scarborough Dance Centre get ready to perform in the show's finale, the Rhythm of the Night.