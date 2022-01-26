Dancers from Scarborough Dance Centre get ready to perform in their new show, Kill the Lights.
IN PICTURES: See the Scarborough people who made the news in January 2010

This week we shine the spotlight on Scarborough memories from January 2010.

By Rebecca Elliott
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:05 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:27 am

Can you spot any familiar faces from this week's trip down memory lane?

1. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough Anglers Club presents a cheque to Scarborough Hospital’s chemotherapy unit, raised each year in memory of past president Michael Hillaby.

2. Scarborough Retro

Rachael Wood, left, and Lauren Picken, bar staff at the Blue Lounge on St Nicholas Street, have a quick snowball fight outside.

3. Scarborough Retro

Pupils at Gladstone Road Infants School learn about puppets with Diana Logan, who introduces the puppets to the children.

4. Scarborough Retro

Tiny dancers: Children from Scarborough Dance Centre get ready to perform in the show's finale, the Rhythm of the Night.

Scarborough
