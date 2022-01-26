Pictured are the new starters for the New Year intake at Stakesby Primary School.
IN PICTURES: See the Whitby people who made the news in 2010

Take a walk down memory lane with these latest nostalgia pictures.

By Rebecca Elliott
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:23 pm

This week we focus on pictures from February 2010. See who you can spot.

Staff from the Cambridge Centre, Silver Street, Whitby celebrate the news that they have got the go ahead to open a women's centre in Scarborough.

It's snow joke: Pupils from Seton School, Staithes, sit on their caterpillar snow creation.

Whitby Community College's girls cross country team champions with their trophy.

Danby C of E Primary School new starters, left to right, Sacha Buckworth, Evie Barnes, Lucy Beaumont, Daniel Adamson and Daniel Wignall.

