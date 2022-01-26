IN PICTURES: See the Whitby people who made the news in 2010

This week we focus on pictures from February 2010. See who you can spot.
1. Whitby Retro
Staff from the Cambridge Centre, Silver Street, Whitby celebrate the news that they have got the go ahead to open a women's centre in Scarborough.
2. Whitby Retro
It's snow joke: Pupils from Seton School, Staithes, sit on their caterpillar snow creation.
3. Whitby Retro
Whitby Community College's girls cross country team champions with their trophy.
4. Whitby Retro
Danby C of E Primary School new starters, left to right, Sacha Buckworth, Evie Barnes, Lucy Beaumont, Daniel Adamson and Daniel Wignall.