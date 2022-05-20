IN PICTURES: See the Whitby people who made the news in May 2008

All photos taken in May 2008.
1. Whitby Retro
Children from Fylingthorpe Primary School take part in the May Queen parade at Robin Hood's Bay.
2. Whitby Retro
Diane Gilder from Whitby has produced a book of poetry and pictures of her darnings and wall hangings.
3. Whitby Retro
Children from Sleights Primary School embark on a sponsored walk to raise money for their new playground.
4. Whitby Retro
Staff at Town and Country Care celebrate the company's first birthday. Pictured, left to right, Nina Lavagna, marketing manager, Gary Marsay, admin assistant, Helen Beeforth, office manager, and Mandy Coates, owner.