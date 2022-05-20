Lealholm Primary School's girls six-a-side football competition runners up.
IN PICTURES: See the Whitby people who made the news in May 2008

Take a trip down memory lane with these nine nostalgic photos of Whitby people.

By Rebecca Elliott
Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:55 pm

All photos taken in May 2008.

1. Whitby Retro

Children from Fylingthorpe Primary School take part in the May Queen parade at Robin Hood's Bay.

2. Whitby Retro

Diane Gilder from Whitby has produced a book of poetry and pictures of her darnings and wall hangings.

3. Whitby Retro

Children from Sleights Primary School embark on a sponsored walk to raise money for their new playground.

4. Whitby Retro

Staff at Town and Country Care celebrate the company's first birthday. Pictured, left to right, Nina Lavagna, marketing manager, Gary Marsay, admin assistant, Helen Beeforth, office manager, and Mandy Coates, owner.

