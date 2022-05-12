IN PICTURES: Spotlight on Scarborough people from 2009

All photos taken in May 2009.
Saint Catherine's Hospice fundraisers look the part for their forthcoming Question of Sport quiz night at the Rugby Club.
Scalby Walk cheque presentation for £3,645.50. Pictured from left, Allan Bruce, Steve Baker-Davis, Donna Wai, Tory Readman, Karen Gibson, Jacky Johnstone and Bob Gibbon.
Gladstone Road Junior School football team winners. Pictured, back, from left, Aidan Thurston, Joe White, Carl Freer and Alex Malton; front, from left, Daniel Dawes, Thomas Sutherland, Jake Smith and Connor Stephenson.
Raising funds for Marie Curie at a 10-pin bowling tournament are, back, from left, Ian Carpendale, Cheryl Barrett, Zain Mansour, Suzanne Burnett and Ed Dooks; front, Anna Boot, Tina Wager and Jo Rothwell.