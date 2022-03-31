IN PICTURES: Spotlight on Scarborough people from 2011

Take a trip down memory lane.
1. Scarborough Retro
Pictured at a Yorkshire Coast College cook-off are first year NVQ Diploma Professional Cookery Level 3 students, from left, Chris Ramsden, Luke Cornwall, Bryony Elliott and Scot Craven.
2. Scarborough Retro
Yorkshire Coast College Performing Arts students go bag packing at Sainsbury's.
3. Scarborough Retro
Vika Venclovaite, hotel manager, with receptionists Emma Cook and Kinga Caswell, meet and greet at the new Premier Inn hotel, on the corner of Vernon Road and Falconers Road.
4. Scarborough Retro
Pictured at a Scarborough Art Gallery fundraiser are, back, from left, Georgette Donoghue, Julie Baxter, Helena Suggitt, Kerry Metcalfe, and front, Zoe Spring.