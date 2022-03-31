The Rock Your Body street dancers perform in a show at the Scarborough Dance Centre.
IN PICTURES: Spotlight on Scarborough people from 2011

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these nostalgic Scarborough photos from the archive.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:02 am
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 11:04 am

1. Scarborough Retro

Pictured at a Yorkshire Coast College cook-off are first year NVQ Diploma Professional Cookery Level 3 students, from left, Chris Ramsden, Luke Cornwall, Bryony Elliott and Scot Craven.

2. Scarborough Retro

Yorkshire Coast College Performing Arts students go bag packing at Sainsbury's.

3. Scarborough Retro

Vika Venclovaite, hotel manager, with receptionists Emma Cook and Kinga Caswell, meet and greet at the new Premier Inn hotel, on the corner of Vernon Road and Falconers Road.

4. Scarborough Retro

Pictured at a Scarborough Art Gallery fundraiser are, back, from left, Georgette Donoghue, Julie Baxter, Helena Suggitt, Kerry Metcalfe, and front, Zoe Spring.

