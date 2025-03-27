IN RETRO: 13 pictures of what was happening in Scarborough in March 2006 and 2007

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Mar 2025, 16:43 BST
This week, we turn back the clock to see who was making the news in Scarborough in March 2006 and March 2007.

See if you can spot any familiar faces!

We look to see what was happening in Scarborough in March 2006 and 2007.

1. Scarborough retro pictures

We look to see what was happening in Scarborough in March 2006 and 2007.

West Side Story at Scarborough College - the female Sharks. 061188s

2. Scarborough Retro pictures

West Side Story at Scarborough College - the female Sharks. 061188s Photo: David Barry

Exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery, Nature Intended.

3. Scarborough retro pictures

Exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery, Nature Intended. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Community open evening at Scarborough Council Manor Road nurseries - one of the ducklings being cared for, Wendy Zajac (L) of Scarborough Flower Club, and friend Valerie Smith, held by Roger Burnett, SBC head of parks, deputy Mayor Jim Preston, and gardening expert Ron Womack (Scarborough in Bloom).

4. Scarborough retro pictures

Community open evening at Scarborough Council Manor Road nurseries - one of the ducklings being cared for, Wendy Zajac (L) of Scarborough Flower Club, and friend Valerie Smith, held by Roger Burnett, SBC head of parks, deputy Mayor Jim Preston, and gardening expert Ron Womack (Scarborough in Bloom). Photo: Andrew Higgins

