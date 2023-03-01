News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
World Book Day fun around Scarborough.
World Book Day fun around Scarborough.
World Book Day fun around Scarborough.

IN RETRO: 17 pictures of youngsters across Scarborough area enjoying World Book Day

A day ahead of World Book Day, we’ve had a look back through the archives to dig out some photos of previous events around the Scarborough area.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:09pm

See who you can spot!

And don’t forget to email [email protected] with your World Book Day pictures on March 2.

1. World Book Day Retro

Filey Junior School year 6 pupils visit to do work on their favourite books, in the IT suite, with Yr10 students, in 2007. Pictured students, Ashton Boden (L) and Lucy Davis, with pupils Lucy Butler (2nd left) and Bianca Grover.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

2. World Book Day Retro

Filey Junior School youngsters dressed up as their favourite book characters in 2007 are (from left) Lucy Turner, Danielle Butcher, Shanice Bagley, Jack McManus.

Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales

3. World Book Day Retro

Pickering Infants School enjoying World Book Day in 2007 in their new library are pupils Laura Boyes, Matthew Bennett, Becky Collins, Brandon Cowton, and William Barnes.

Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales

4. World Book Day Retro

World Book Day at Scarborough Library in 2007 - Library Community and Information officer Heather French reads a tale.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Scarborough