IN RETRO: 17 pictures of youngsters across Scarborough area enjoying World Book Day

A day ahead of World Book Day, we’ve had a look back through the archives to dig out some photos of previous events around the Scarborough area.
1. World Book Day Retro
Filey Junior School year 6 pupils visit to do work on their favourite books, in the IT suite, with Yr10 students, in 2007. Pictured students, Ashton Boden (L) and Lucy Davis, with pupils Lucy Butler (2nd left) and Bianca Grover.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. World Book Day Retro
Filey Junior School youngsters dressed up as their favourite book characters in 2007 are (from left) Lucy Turner, Danielle Butcher, Shanice Bagley, Jack McManus.
Photo: Kevin Allen
3. World Book Day Retro
Pickering Infants School enjoying World Book Day in 2007 in their new library are pupils Laura Boyes, Matthew Bennett, Becky Collins, Brandon Cowton, and William Barnes.
Photo: Kevin Allen
4. World Book Day Retro
World Book Day at Scarborough Library in 2007 - Library Community and Information officer Heather French reads a tale.
Photo: Richard Ponter