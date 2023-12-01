IN RETRO: 19 photos from Winter Wonderland at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall over the years
This year’s Winter Wonderland at Sewerby is set to take place every evening from December 8 until December 22.
There will be a brand new festive story for 2023, featuring an all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds of Sewerby to life for a wondrous evening out for the whole family.
Take a stroll down the Candy Cane Lane and be in awe of the spectacular Giant Christmas Bauble.
This year's Sewerby Winter Woodland will include a new route and a new theme - a chance to embark on a Magical Christmas Rescue, along with a host of cheerful festive characters. Visitors can walk around the free-flowing experience before arriving at the courtyard where the food and drink are located.
Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ for more information.
Here, we look at the success of years gone by, with a selection of photos showcasing fabulous displays and glittering lights.
Check out the retro photos below!