IN RETRO: 19 photos from Winter Wonderland at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall over the years

As Sewerby Hall’s iconic Winter Wonderland is set to return next week, we take a look at some dazzling photos from previous years.

This year’s Winter Wonderland at Sewerby is set to take place every evening from December 8 until December 22.

There will be a brand new festive story for 2023, featuring an all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds of Sewerby to life for a wondrous evening out for the whole family.

Take a stroll down the Candy Cane Lane and be in awe of the spectacular Giant Christmas Bauble.

This year's Sewerby Winter Woodland will include a new route and a new theme - a chance to embark on a Magical Christmas Rescue, along with a host of cheerful festive characters. Visitors can walk around the free-flowing experience before arriving at the courtyard where the food and drink are located.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ for more information.

Here, we look at the success of years gone by, with a selection of photos showcasing fabulous displays and glittering lights.

Check out the retro photos below!

1 . Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland retro photos The dazzling lights are a fantastic spectacle. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland retro photos The stunning trees surrounding the historic house were bathed in colourful light. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland retro photos The twinkling archway directs visitors through the Wonderland. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales