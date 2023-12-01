News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN RETRO: 19 photos from Winter Wonderland at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall over the years

As Sewerby Hall’s iconic Winter Wonderland is set to return next week, we take a look at some dazzling photos from previous years.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT

This year’s Winter Wonderland at Sewerby is set to take place every evening from December 8 until December 22.

There will be a brand new festive story for 2023, featuring an all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds and special effects will bring the grounds of Sewerby to life for a wondrous evening out for the whole family.

Take a stroll down the Candy Cane Lane and be in awe of the spectacular Giant Christmas Bauble.

This year's Sewerby Winter Woodland will include a new route and a new theme - a chance to embark on a Magical Christmas Rescue, along with a host of cheerful festive characters. Visitors can walk around the free-flowing experience before arriving at the courtyard where the food and drink are located.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ for more information.

Here, we look at the success of years gone by, with a selection of photos showcasing fabulous displays and glittering lights.

Check out the retro photos below!

The dazzling lights are a fantastic spectacle.

1. Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland retro photos

The dazzling lights are a fantastic spectacle. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The stunning trees surrounding the historic house were bathed in colourful light.

2. Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland retro photos

The stunning trees surrounding the historic house were bathed in colourful light. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The twinkling archway directs visitors through the Wonderland.

3. Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland retro photos

The twinkling archway directs visitors through the Wonderland. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The lights were full of colour, brightening up the dreary winter weather of December.

4. Sewerby Hall's Winter Wonderland retro photos

The lights were full of colour, brightening up the dreary winter weather of December. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sewerby HallBridlington