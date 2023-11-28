IN RETRO: Whitby Krampus Run pictures from the past few years
Whitby’s Krampus Run returns this weekend in one of the visual spectacles of the year.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 13:16 GMT
The popular event returns for its ninth outing on Saturday December 2, bringing its own interpretation of the centuries-old Alpine tradition of Krampus, the mythical horned creature known to accompany St Nicholas and punish the naughty.
The parade on starts at 3.30pm from The Bandstand and the Krampusse and other ‘critters’ make their way to the finale at the Whalebones, finishing at around 4.45pm.
Here we look back at some photos of the event taken over the past few years.
