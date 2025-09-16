Miss Scarborough crown found!

Pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett was intrigued to receive an email from Farleys. the country's largest theatrical and film props company, to let her know that they had taken possession of a crown.

Did she in her capacity of pageant historian and judge know of its providence?

Sally-Ann recognised it immediately. Not only had the crown been used for countless pageant winners back in the 70s and 80s - including Miss Great Britain, Miss England and Miss Pontins - but she herself has competed for the same crown!

As a finalist for Miss Yorkshire, Miss Scarborough and Miss Scarborough Evening News in the mid-80s, Sally-Ann realised it was the crown used for the winners of those pageants over two decades.

Sally-Ann tries on the crown used for numerous pageants in the 70s and 80s including Miss Scarborough and Miss Scarborough Evening News.

She may not have won the crown back then, but when Farleys invited her to their west London warehouse to try it on for herself, she certainly felt like a winner.

"The warehouses were vast," she said. "An Aladdin's Cave of the most fabulous articles and artefacts from every possible era and background.

"It was such an honour to try on this beautiful crown which I recognised from so many pageants of my youth."

Sally-Ann's history of the Miss Scarborough contest was serialised in the Scarborough News recently, and she calculates that the last local winner to wear this crown was Wendy Sharman, Miss Scarborough 1990.

Sally-Ann's next appointment is in Leicester next month, when she is head judge at the 80th anniversary Miss Great Britain final.