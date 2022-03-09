Scarborough Rugby team gets ready for the masquerade ball with Ian Parkes, Ian Williams, Nick Ingham, Matty Jones, Paul Robson and Graeme Jeffrey.
NOSTALGIA SPOTLIGHT: See the Scarborough people who made the news in 2010

Take a trip down memory lane with these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:12 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these photos taken in March 2010.

Taking part in the Yorkshire Coast College charity skipping event are Katie Matthews and Katie Welham with Ryan Roe and Shane Read.

A scarborough pub is all set for a grand St Patrick's Day celebration complete with green beer. Castle Tavern landlord Jimmy Rice, centre, pictured with regulars Mac McDowell, left, and John Hood.

Coronation Street actor Mikey North, centre, cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Nisa store with Veronica Wilson, Craig Wilson and Daniel Wilson.

Gymnastics awards at Scalby School: The team are pictured with their trophy and teacher, Claire Thorpe, front.

