Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken in 2006, 2007 and 2008.
1. Scarborough Retro
Students from Graham School are presented with their St John Ambulance certificates. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
2. Scarborough Retro
Students from Scarborough Sixth Form College present £1,000 to Saint Catherine's Hospice raised during Rag Week. Photo: Neil Silk
3. Scarborough Retro
Wilkinson store presents £200 to Scarborough Table Tennis Club for new equipment. Photo: Kevin Allen
4. Scarborough Retro
Friarage Youth Club receives a cash boost from the Richard Fox Memorial Fund. Photo: Dave Kettlewell