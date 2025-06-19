Scarborough children's ward playworker Tracey Cleminson, front, is pictured with some of the toys presented by Phoenix FC.placeholder image
This week’s super pictures feature new football tops for Tennyson FC, a presentation of St John Ambulance certificates, a Spa Theatre musical, a toy donation to the children’s ward, funds raised during student Rag Week, a cash boost for Friarage Youth Club, University of Hull Scarborough Campus netball team, a cheque presentation to Scarborough Table Tennis Club, and Scarborough Sixth Form students receive certificates of recognition.

Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

Students from Graham School are presented with their St John Ambulance certificates.

Students from Graham School are presented with their St John Ambulance certificates. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

Students from Scarborough Sixth Form College present £1,000 to Saint Catherine's Hospice raised during Rag Week.

Students from Scarborough Sixth Form College present £1,000 to Saint Catherine's Hospice raised during Rag Week. Photo: Neil Silk

Wilkinson store presents £200 to Scarborough Table Tennis Club for new equipment.

Wilkinson store presents £200 to Scarborough Table Tennis Club for new equipment. Photo: Kevin Allen

Friarage Youth Club receives a cash boost from the Richard Fox Memorial Fund.

Friarage Youth Club receives a cash boost from the Richard Fox Memorial Fund. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

