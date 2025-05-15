Check out the photos below!placeholder image
RETRO: Here's 33 stunning photos of Bridlington's kite festival to celebrate event's 10th anniversary

By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th May 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 17:52 BST
The tenth anniversary of the popular Bridlington Kite Festival takes place this weekend (May 17-18) – and in honour of this huge milestone we looked through our archive and found best photos of the event from the past decade.

Some of the world’s largest inflatable kites will take to the skies over the weekend.

Organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire events team, kites of all shapes, sizes and colours will fly high in the sky from 10am to 5pm over Bridlington Bay.

From big, beautiful bears to swaying, slithering snakes, dozens of interesting inflatable kites will add a splash of colour to the clifftops at Sewerby.

Year on year internationally renowned kite experts provide amazing displays for thousands of spectators. Alongside the professional demonstrations, the popular parachuting teddy bear drops will be back.

Visitors can also have-a-go with loaned kites during supervised sessions or buy their own from the kite stalls.

The festival will host three charity stalls, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bridlington Sea Cadets; each of which makes an important contribution to the local area.

There will be street food vendors and dessert stalls. There will also be beverage stands, ice cream vans, fairground rides, facepainting, giant bubble fun, a free bootcamp challenge and freefall inflatables, plus other family entertainment and activities.

For more information about the festival visit www.bridlingtonkitefestival.co.uk.

Check out the some amazing photos from over the years in our photo gallery below!

John Elvin flies his kite.

1. Bridlington Kite Festival 2024

John Elvin flies his kite. Photo: Richard Ponter

The event brings hundreds of visitors to the coast.

2. Bridlington Kite Festival 2024

The event brings hundreds of visitors to the coast. Photo: Richard Ponter

A group of whales flying in the breeze!

3. Bridlington Kite Festival 2024

A group of whales flying in the breeze! Photo: Richard Ponter

John Whymark and Josh Mitcheson get ready with their kites.

4. Bridlington Kite Festival 2024

John Whymark and Josh Mitcheson get ready with their kites. Photo: Richard Ponter

