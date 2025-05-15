RETRO: Here's 33 stunning photos of Bridlington's kite festival to celebrate event's 10th anniversary

Some of the world’s largest inflatable kites will take to the skies over the weekend.

Organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire events team, kites of all shapes, sizes and colours will fly high in the sky from 10am to 5pm over Bridlington Bay.

From big, beautiful bears to swaying, slithering snakes, dozens of interesting inflatable kites will add a splash of colour to the clifftops at Sewerby.

Year on year internationally renowned kite experts provide amazing displays for thousands of spectators. Alongside the professional demonstrations, the popular parachuting teddy bear drops will be back.

Visitors can also have-a-go with loaned kites during supervised sessions or buy their own from the kite stalls.

The festival will host three charity stalls, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Bridlington Sea Cadets; each of which makes an important contribution to the local area.

There will be street food vendors and dessert stalls. There will also be beverage stands, ice cream vans, fairground rides, facepainting, giant bubble fun, a free bootcamp challenge and freefall inflatables, plus other family entertainment and activities.

For more information about the festival visit www.bridlingtonkitefestival.co.uk.

Check out the some amazing photos from over the years in our photo gallery below!

Bridlington Kite Festival 2024 John Elvin flies his kite.

Bridlington Kite Festival 2024 The event brings hundreds of visitors to the coast.

Bridlington Kite Festival 2024 A group of whales flying in the breeze!