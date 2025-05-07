RETRO: Stunning photos from the 50th anniversary of VE Day around Scarborough in 1995

In 1995, Scarborough, Cayton and Filey community spirit was high for the 50th anniversary of VE Day, with fantastic retro outfits, themed cakes and special memorial events taking place across the Yorkshire coast.
Check out the selction of photos below to see how the Yorkshire coast celebrated VE Day 30 years ago.
Liz Dawn well known for her character Vera Duckworth is pictured at Scarborough Hospital's Haworth Unit with Jim Tyson and Kathleen Barker both day patients in the day hospital during a week of VE type events. Photo: Keith Heppell
Peter Murton stands guard to the first aid HQ, alias his Filey house during Ash and Grove Road VE Day celebrations. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
James Stubbs, left, Jordanne Mason, Nicola and Rebecca Houghton, together perform a piece call 'The Onion' for Filey Amateur Variety Association during the VE Day celebrations. Photo: Andrew Higgins
Getting into the VE Day spirit are George Edward Smart Homes staff, from left, Monica Smith, Chrisine Roberts, Linda Marcroft, Pam Bleasdale, Jean Mountain, and Susan Pickles. Photo: Kevin Allen
