Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

RETRO: Stunning photos from the 50th anniversary of VE Day around Scarborough in 1995

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th May 2025, 16:31 BST
With the 80th anniversary of VE day to take place om May 8, we look back at photos from 30 years ago, taken from the Scarborough News archives.

In 1995, Scarborough, Cayton and Filey community spirit was high for the 50th anniversary of VE Day, with fantastic retro outfits, themed cakes and special memorial events taking place across the Yorkshire coast.

Check out the selction of photos below to see how the Yorkshire coast celebrated VE Day 30 years ago.

Liz Dawn well known for her character Vera Duckworth is pictured at Scarborough Hospital's Haworth Unit with Jim Tyson and Kathleen Barker both day patients in the day hospital during a week of VE type events.

1. Retro VE Day photos from in and around Scarborough

Liz Dawn well known for her character Vera Duckworth is pictured at Scarborough Hospital's Haworth Unit with Jim Tyson and Kathleen Barker both day patients in the day hospital during a week of VE type events. Photo: Keith Heppell

Photo Sales
Peter Murton stands guard to the first aid HQ, alias his Filey house during Ash and Grove Road VE Day celebrations.

2. Retro VE Day photos from in and around Scarborough

Peter Murton stands guard to the first aid HQ, alias his Filey house during Ash and Grove Road VE Day celebrations. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

Photo Sales
James Stubbs, left, Jordanne Mason, Nicola and Rebecca Houghton, together perform a piece call 'The Onion' for Filey Amateur Variety Association during the VE Day celebrations.

3. Retro VE Day photos from in and around Scarborough

James Stubbs, left, Jordanne Mason, Nicola and Rebecca Houghton, together perform a piece call 'The Onion' for Filey Amateur Variety Association during the VE Day celebrations. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Getting into the VE Day spirit are George Edward Smart Homes staff, from left, Monica Smith, Chrisine Roberts, Linda Marcroft, Pam Bleasdale, Jean Mountain, and Susan Pickles.

4. Retro VE Day photos from in and around Scarborough

Getting into the VE Day spirit are George Edward Smart Homes staff, from left, Monica Smith, Chrisine Roberts, Linda Marcroft, Pam Bleasdale, Jean Mountain, and Susan Pickles. Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughCaytonFileyYorkshire
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice