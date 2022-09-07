News you can trust since 1882
Fundraisers dress up as clowns for Saint Catherine's Hospice Midnight Walk.
Fundraisers dress up as clowns for Saint Catherine's Hospice Midnight Walk.

Scarborough Retro: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from 2013

Remembering Scarborough in days gone by with these nostalgic photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:59 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces on these photos from September 2013.

1. Scarborough Retro

Rainbow Centre students from the NCS organise a charity music event.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough Retro

Genevieve Court fundraisers present a cheque to hospital representative Maya Richardson. Fundraisers are Margaret Farline, Tom Banks, mum Kate Avison, Beryl Herbert, Maya Richardson, Maureen Linley and James Linley.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Scarborough Retro

Yorkshire Coast College Freshers Fun Day with Shannon Barker leading the group who are dressed in disposable designs.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough Lions president Robert Hunter and Jo Spaven present Hinderwell Beavers with a cheque for £150 towards their uniforms.

Photo: Neil Silk

