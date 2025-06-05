Down the decades – a glance back to yesteryear with more nostalgic pictures from The Scarborough News files.
1. Scarborough Retro
Vicky Stephenson (McCain Foods) joins up with 'Farmer Will' to teach some of the children at Cayton Primary School all they need to know about potatoes. Photo: Kevin Allen
2. Scarborough Retro
Schools converge on Gallows Close to help with a community litter pick. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Scarborough Retro
Developing their football skills at the Scarborough School of Excellence are Eleanor Regan, Georgia Robert, Georgia Holdsworth and Grace Sykes. Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Scarborough Retro
Rehearsals are in full swing for the Yorkshire Coast Ballet School's Magic of Dance show. Pictured are the Beatrix Potter cast. Photo: Andrew Higgins
