Pupils at Gladstone Road Junior School are pictured browsing the pages of the Scarborough Evening News.Pupils at Gladstone Road Junior School are pictured browsing the pages of the Scarborough Evening News.
Pupils at Gladstone Road Junior School are pictured browsing the pages of the Scarborough Evening News.

Scarborough Retro: 9 nostalgic images from days gone by

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 5th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST
This week’s photos feature a girls’ football tournament and soccer skills, gymnastics competition winners, an educational visit from McCain Foods, a Sport Relief fun run, a school litter pick, the cast from a Yorkshire Coast Ballet School show, and characters from a Cayton Primary School play – can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken in 2010.

Down the decades – a glance back to yesteryear with more nostalgic pictures from The Scarborough News files.

Vicky Stephenson (McCain Foods) joins up with 'Farmer Will' to teach some of the children at Cayton Primary School all they need to know about potatoes.

1. Scarborough Retro

Vicky Stephenson (McCain Foods) joins up with 'Farmer Will' to teach some of the children at Cayton Primary School all they need to know about potatoes. Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales
Schools converge on Gallows Close to help with a community litter pick.

2. Scarborough Retro

Schools converge on Gallows Close to help with a community litter pick. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Developing their football skills at the Scarborough School of Excellence are Eleanor Regan, Georgia Robert, Georgia Holdsworth and Grace Sykes.

3. Scarborough Retro

Developing their football skills at the Scarborough School of Excellence are Eleanor Regan, Georgia Robert, Georgia Holdsworth and Grace Sykes. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Rehearsals are in full swing for the Yorkshire Coast Ballet School's Magic of Dance show. Pictured are the Beatrix Potter cast.

4. Scarborough Retro

Rehearsals are in full swing for the Yorkshire Coast Ballet School's Magic of Dance show. Pictured are the Beatrix Potter cast. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough Retro
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice