Can you spot any familiar faces?

Higher National Diploma performing arts students in rehearsals for their next production, Attempts on Her Life, by Martin Crimp (2009). Photo: Andrew Higgins

Yorkshire Coast College drama students at dress rehearsals for their production of Something Wicked (2010). Photo: Andrew Higgins

Newby and Scalby Library is saved by workers and volunteers (2016). Photo: Richard Ponter

Organiser Diane Yalezo with contestants at the Miss Scarborough and District final at Hackness Grange Hotel (2016). Photo: Ceri Oakes

Highlights this week include a Miss Scarborough contest, theatre productions from Yorkshire Coast College drama students, a school T-shirt design competition, Armed Forces Day, supporters who helped save Newby and Scalby Library, an art degree presentation night, and the Secret Spot Surf Shop.

Standard bearers on parade at Armed Forces Day in Scarborough (2015).