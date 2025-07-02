Take a trip down memory lane with the latest retro images from The Scarborough News archives.
1. Scarborough Retro
Pupils from Northstead Primary School present a cheque to Scarborough RNLI. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Scarborough Retro
Lovell Respond sponsor Scarborough Gymnastics Academy so its members can compete in the European Cup. Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Scarborough Retro
Macmillan fundraising manager Sally Millington, front right, is presented with a cheque by Marks and Spencer staff. Photo: Kevin Allen
4. Scarborough Retro
Youngsters at Seamer and Irton Primary School are presented with their Artbeat awards. Photo: Richard Ponter
