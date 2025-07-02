Presentation of £500 from St Nicholas Lodge of Freemasons to Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.placeholder image
Scarborough Retro: Nine nostalgic photos from the archive - recognise anyone in the photos?

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:26 BST
This week’s nostalgic pictures include cheque presentations to Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue, Scarborough RNLI, and Macmillan, with awards of achievement presented to Northstead School, Barrowcliff School, and Seamer and Irton School. Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken in 2009, 2010 and 2015.

Take a trip down memory lane with the latest retro images from The Scarborough News archives.

Pupils from Northstead Primary School present a cheque to Scarborough RNLI.

Pupils from Northstead Primary School present a cheque to Scarborough RNLI. Photo: Richard Ponter

Lovell Respond sponsor Scarborough Gymnastics Academy so its members can compete in the European Cup.

Lovell Respond sponsor Scarborough Gymnastics Academy so its members can compete in the European Cup. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Macmillan fundraising manager Sally Millington, front right, is presented with a cheque by Marks and Spencer staff.

Macmillan fundraising manager Sally Millington, front right, is presented with a cheque by Marks and Spencer staff. Photo: Kevin Allen

Youngsters at Seamer and Irton Primary School are presented with their Artbeat awards.

Youngsters at Seamer and Irton Primary School are presented with their Artbeat awards. Photo: Richard Ponter

