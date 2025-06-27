Scarborough Retro: Peep into the past with these nine nostalgic images from the archives

Pictures taken in 2007, 2008 and 2009 from The Scarborough News archive.
Cher Atkinson, branch manager of Fusion Resources, front right, presents Westover Wasps FC with their new training tops, sponsored by her company. Photo: Andrew Higgins
Scarborough Athletic v Leeds Carnegie. The NCEL trophy presentation to Scarborough Athletic. Photo: Neil Silk
Children at St Martin's C of E Primary School spent a day making films and learning about the process thanks to local company Take 1 Film School. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
Stagecoach presents a cheque to Saint Catherine's Hospice. Pictured front is Nicky Sweeney-Chisholm with fundraiser Penny Campbell. Photo: Richard Ponter
