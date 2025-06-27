Laura Williams, British Heart Foundation schools coordinator, centre, is presented with a cheque for £609 by Gladstone Road Junior School pupils.placeholder image
Laura Williams, British Heart Foundation schools coordinator, centre, is presented with a cheque for £609 by Gladstone Road Junior School pupils.

Scarborough Retro: Peep into the past with these nine nostalgic images from the archives

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:57 BST
This week’s retro highlights include a toy donation to the NSPCC, victory for Scarborough Athletic, kit sponsorship for Cayton FC and Westover Wasps FC, and cheque presentations to Saint Catherine’s Hospice and the British Heart Foundation. Can you spot any familiar faces?

Pictures taken in 2007, 2008 and 2009 from The Scarborough News archive.

Cher Atkinson, branch manager of Fusion Resources, front right, presents Westover Wasps FC with their new training tops, sponsored by her company.

Cher Atkinson, branch manager of Fusion Resources, front right, presents Westover Wasps FC with their new training tops, sponsored by her company. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Scarborough Athletic v Leeds Carnegie. The NCEL trophy presentation to Scarborough Athletic.

Scarborough Athletic v Leeds Carnegie. The NCEL trophy presentation to Scarborough Athletic. Photo: Neil Silk

Children at St Martin's C of E Primary School spent a day making films and learning about the process thanks to local company Take 1 Film School.

Children at St Martin's C of E Primary School spent a day making films and learning about the process thanks to local company Take 1 Film School. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

Stagecoach presents a cheque to Saint Catherine's Hospice. Pictured front is Nicky Sweeney-Chisholm with fundraiser Penny Campbell.

Stagecoach presents a cheque to Saint Catherine's Hospice. Pictured front is Nicky Sweeney-Chisholm with fundraiser Penny Campbell. Photo: Richard Ponter

