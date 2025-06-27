Laura Williams, British Heart Foundation schools coordinator, centre, is presented with a cheque for £609 by Gladstone Road Junior School pupils.

Scarborough Retro: Peep into the past with these nine nostalgic images from the archives

This week’s retro highlights include a toy donation to the NSPCC, victory for Scarborough Athletic, kit sponsorship for Cayton FC and Westover Wasps FC, and cheque presentations to Saint Catherine’s Hospice and the British Heart Foundation. Can you spot any familiar faces?