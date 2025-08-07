Scarborough actress Nadia Emam, centre, who plays Evelyn in the Tiny Times Tales play Jim Of The Garden at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, meets the ticket winners for the new season of Tiny Times plays.placeholder image
Scarborough actress Nadia Emam, centre, who plays Evelyn in the Tiny Times Tales play Jim Of The Garden at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, meets the ticket winners for the new season of Tiny Times plays.

Take a trip down memory lane with more fantastic pictures from The Scarborough News archives. This week’s highlights feature new play areas at Wheatcroft School and Manor Road Park, a magician at the Sea Life Centre, the opening of two new shops, pirates at Hinderwell School fair, a new kit for Scholes Park Raiders under-11s, young theatre ticket winners, and a new country show at Scarborough.

Can you spot any familiar faces? This week we roll back the years to 2010.

Furry friends, little and large, enter the forthcoming Scarborough Show, organised by Scarborough College. Photo: Andrew Higgins

James and Rachael Cumming, pictured with assistant Mischa Smith, open their new shop Doorstep Adventures at The Sands. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Pirate Captain Tony East of the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre with new crew members at Hinderwell School summer fair. Photo: Neil Silk

Scholes Park Raiders Under-11 squad with their new sponsor Shaun Birley, left, and Phil Elwell, manager. Photo: Andrew Higgins

