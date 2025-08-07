Scarborough actress Nadia Emam, centre, who plays Evelyn in the Tiny Times Tales play Jim Of The Garden at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, meets the ticket winners for the new season of Tiny Times plays.

Scarborough Retro: Peep into the past with these nine nostalgic pictures

Take a trip down memory lane with more fantastic pictures from The Scarborough News archives. This week’s highlights feature new play areas at Wheatcroft School and Manor Road Park, a magician at the Sea Life Centre, the opening of two new shops, pirates at Hinderwell School fair, a new kit for Scholes Park Raiders under-11s, young theatre ticket winners, and a new country show at Scarborough.