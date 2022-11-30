News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scarborough Retro: see how many familiar faces you can see on these pictures from 2005

This week, we turn back the clock to 2005 to see what was happening in Scarborough.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago

See how many people you recognise on these photos.

1. Scarborough Retro Photos

Scarborough Gymnastics Club team have a Merry Christmas, winning a gym comp. The squad are pictured with coaches Evy (L) and Nikki Walker (R).

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Retro Photos

Flixton farmers Stanley (L) and David Johnson, and Carolyn Jackson of Wykeham Estates, launching Scarborough local produce guides at the Wykeham Farmers' Market.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Retro Photos

Scarborough Sith Form College students union members plant bluebell bulbs to add some colour to the grounds of the building. From left, Nathan Brown, Jun Merrett, Matthew Harding, Steph Price, and Kevin Riley, college youth officer, front, Katherine McMahon (SU environments officer) and Joe Nockles.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Retro Photos

Scarborough and District Mayor Cllr Derek Bastiman receives a party of YCC students on a fact finding mission to the Town Hall.

Photo: Dave Kettlewell.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Scarborough RetroScarborough