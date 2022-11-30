Scarborough Retro: see how many familiar faces you can see on these pictures from 2005

This week, we turn back the clock to 2005 to see what was happening in Scarborough.
Scarborough Gymnastics Club team have a Merry Christmas, winning a gym comp. The squad are pictured with coaches Evy (L) and Nikki Walker (R).
Photo: Andrew Higgins
Flixton farmers Stanley (L) and David Johnson, and Carolyn Jackson of Wykeham Estates, launching Scarborough local produce guides at the Wykeham Farmers' Market.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
Scarborough Sith Form College students union members plant bluebell bulbs to add some colour to the grounds of the building. From left, Nathan Brown, Jun Merrett, Matthew Harding, Steph Price, and Kevin Riley, college youth officer, front, Katherine McMahon (SU environments officer) and Joe Nockles.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
Scarborough and District Mayor Cllr Derek Bastiman receives a party of YCC students on a fact finding mission to the Town Hall.
Photo: Dave Kettlewell.