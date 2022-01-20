The children and staff celebrate Butterflies Childcare's fifth birthday at Falsgrave Community Resource Centre.
SCARBOROUGH RETRO: See the pictures that made the news in January 2008

Here are the pictures from the latest trip down memory lane.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:08 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces from January 2008.

Meet the new owners of West End Stores, Cayton, from left, Kerry, Linda and Claire Dennis.

Pupils from Hackness Primary School play with Edwardian toys on loan from the Museums to Schools Service.

George Pindar Community Sports College sets up a Fair Trade company. Lottie Somers, right, is pictured with Daniel Kehrli, Sam Lindley, Beth Hedgecock, Mollie Holden, Phoebe McCrorie, Kyle Myerscough, Josh Davies.

Florence Nightingale (Glynis Hughs) visits Gladstone Road Infants School to give an historical lesson.

