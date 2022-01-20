SCARBOROUGH RETRO: See the pictures that made the news in January 2008

See if you can spot any familiar faces from January 2008.
1. Scarborough Retro
Meet the new owners of West End Stores, Cayton, from left, Kerry, Linda and Claire Dennis.
2. Scarborough Retro
Pupils from Hackness Primary School play with Edwardian toys on loan from the Museums to Schools Service.
3. Scarborough Retro
George Pindar Community Sports College sets up a Fair Trade company. Lottie Somers, right, is pictured with Daniel Kehrli, Sam Lindley, Beth Hedgecock, Mollie Holden, Phoebe McCrorie, Kyle Myerscough, Josh Davies.
4. Scarborough Retro
Florence Nightingale (Glynis Hughs) visits Gladstone Road Infants School to give an historical lesson.