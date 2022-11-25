News you can trust since 1882
Gladstone Road School girls cricket team (front) and Scarborough College U14's hockey team (back).
Scarborough Retro: see who you can spot in these pictures from November 2005

We turn back the clock to November 2005 to see who was in the news in Scarborough at that time.

By Duncan Atkins
4 minutes ago

1. Scarborough Retro Pictures

Graham School prize-winners, with deputy Mayor Jim Preston (back left), guest speaker Elly Fiorentini from BBC Radio York, and head master Gary Hancock. Winners, back, Scott Jackson, James Scarborough, and Ben Head(R), front, Jessica Bennett, Jessica Finch, Stephanie Eaton, Fiona Bielby, Sarah Brown, Emma Anderson, Phoebe Asquith, and Polly Earnshaw

2. Scarborough Retro Pictures

The Scarborough Starlight band get a cheque from North Yorkshire Law from Lilian Hannah -Walker of Yorkshire Law, with Starlight's Lily Bailey.

3. Scarborough Retro Pictures

Scarborough 6th Form Students raise cash for Scarborough Shopmobility, back from left: customers George Howe and Martin Howe mid Shopmobility staff Bookings Manager Nick Butler and Projects Manager Wendy Smith. Front, students Hayley Sykes and Rachael Cooper.

4. Scarborough Retro Pictures

Scarborough Cheerleaders who are looking for new members.

