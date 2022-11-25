Scarborough Retro: see who you can spot in these pictures from November 2005

We turn back the clock to November 2005 to see who was in the news in Scarborough at that time.
See who you can recognise!
1. Scarborough Retro Pictures
Graham School prize-winners, with deputy Mayor Jim Preston (back left), guest speaker Elly Fiorentini from BBC Radio York, and head master Gary Hancock.
Winners, back, Scott Jackson, James Scarborough, and Ben Head(R), front, Jessica Bennett, Jessica Finch, Stephanie Eaton, Fiona Bielby, Sarah Brown, Emma Anderson, Phoebe Asquith, and Polly Earnshaw
Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Scarborough Retro Pictures
The Scarborough Starlight band get a cheque from North Yorkshire Law from Lilian Hannah -Walker of Yorkshire Law, with Starlight's Lily Bailey.
Photo: Scarborough News
3. Scarborough Retro Pictures
Scarborough 6th Form Students raise cash for Scarborough Shopmobility, back from left: customers George Howe and Martin Howe mid Shopmobility staff Bookings Manager Nick Butler and Projects Manager Wendy Smith. Front, students Hayley Sykes and Rachael Cooper.
Photo: Scarborough News
4. Scarborough Retro Pictures
Scarborough Cheerleaders who are looking for new members.
Photo: Scarborough News