News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scarborough Retro: see who you can spot on these pictures from November 2012

We take a delve into the picture archives to see what was happening in Scarborough in 2012.

By Duncan Atkins
31 minutes ago

See if you can spot anyone you know on these pictures.

1. Scarborough Retro, November 2012

Children in Need: Lou Tweedale, left and Corey Buck of Zulu hair salon dressed up in the pyjamas and sold buns to raise funds for Children in Need.

Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Retro, November 2012

Scalby School year groups raised thousands of pounds for their chosen charities of the year.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Retro, November 2012

Scalby School pupils learn about world war two experiences, from left: Denver Concannon, visitor John Girling, Emily Baker, Jacob Beaumont, Caitlin Addey. Picture Richard Ponter 124622

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Retro November 2012

George Pindar Sports College held it's annual year 11 presentation evening at The Spa Ocean Room. Picture by Dave Kettlewell. 114076

Photo: dave kettlewell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Scarborough RetroScarborough