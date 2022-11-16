We take a delve into the picture archives to see what was happening in Scarborough in 2012.
See if you can spot anyone you know on these pictures.
1. Scarborough Retro, November 2012
Children in Need: Lou Tweedale, left and Corey Buck of Zulu hair salon dressed up in the pyjamas and sold buns to raise funds for Children in Need.
Photo: Neil Silk
2. Scarborough Retro, November 2012
Scalby School year groups raised thousands of pounds for their chosen charities of the year.
Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Scarborough Retro, November 2012
Scalby School pupils learn about world war two experiences, from left: Denver Concannon, visitor John Girling, Emily Baker, Jacob Beaumont, Caitlin Addey.
Picture Richard Ponter 124622
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Scarborough Retro November 2012
George Pindar Sports College held it's annual year 11 presentation evening at The Spa Ocean Room. Picture by Dave Kettlewell. 114076
Photo: dave kettlewell