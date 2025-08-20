Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken between 2006 and 2010.
1. Scarborough Retro
Pupils take part in a holiday booking maths challenge at the maths fair at Yorkshire Coast College. Photo: Ceri Oakes
2. Scarborough Retro
Children and staff from Buttercups Nursery take to the beach on the last day of the school holidays. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
3. Scarborough Retro
Pictured are the managers of the family run Boston Hotel on Queen's Parade with the two awards for the hotel from coach holiday company, David Urquhart Travel, voted for by their customers. Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Scarborough Retro
Gallows Close Community Centre holds a summer-long series of events for Barrowcliff children. Photo: Dave Kettlewell