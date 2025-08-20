Will Watts, left, of Scarborough Museums Trust, shows the bones of a dinosaur to visitors at an event at the Rotunda Museum on Bank Holiday Monday.placeholder image
Scarborough Retro: Take a trip down memory lane with these nine nostalgic pictures

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:49 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with more fantastic pictures from The Scarborough News archives. This week’s highlights feature children’s holiday workshops and activities, a maths fair at Yorkshire Coast College, a visit to the Rotunda Museum, an award for a Scarborough hotel, and Santa on South Bay.

Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken between 2006 and 2010.

Pupils take part in a holiday booking maths challenge at the maths fair at Yorkshire Coast College.

Pupils take part in a holiday booking maths challenge at the maths fair at Yorkshire Coast College. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Children and staff from Buttercups Nursery take to the beach on the last day of the school holidays.

Children and staff from Buttercups Nursery take to the beach on the last day of the school holidays. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

Pictured are the managers of the family run Boston Hotel on Queen's Parade with the two awards for the hotel from coach holiday company, David Urquhart Travel, voted for by their customers.

Pictured are the managers of the family run Boston Hotel on Queen's Parade with the two awards for the hotel from coach holiday company, David Urquhart Travel, voted for by their customers. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Gallows Close Community Centre holds a summer-long series of events for Barrowcliff children.

Gallows Close Community Centre holds a summer-long series of events for Barrowcliff children. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

