Buckets and Spades Nursery receives a good Ofsted report. Pictured left to right: Keah Parke, Lara Capilla, Mieke Hickey, Emily Owen, Harley Adams with deputy Lisa Chesterfield and manager Carly Flinton.
Diamante Delight cheerleaders receive their certificates, pictured with baton instructor Steve Brewster.
Bernard Goulding with winning cricket captains, Gary Lawton and Chris Dove, of Staxton.
Paul Ratcliffe of McCain, left, and Carl Stuttard of Scarborough Fire Station look forward to the football skills tournament.
Youngsters enjoying the Quest Seekers Fantasy Musical story event, run by North Yorkshire Music and Action Zone, at Scarborough Library.
Fencing comes to Filey. Pentathalete Sam Sanderson and Tom Calvert put Filey Junior School children through their paces.
Members of Scarborough Maritime Heritage with a 100-year-old ship’s medicine chest.
At Scarborough Lifeboat Weekend, Suzanne Lilley was on hand to decorate faces.