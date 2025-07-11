Six fantastic photos from the archives – are you in these pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:59 BST
Carol singers from Bempton Primary School at the Christmas Market in 2014.placeholder image
This week, we showcase festive bikes at Flamborough School; young carol singers at Bempton Christmas Market; a Bonfire Night at the Ship Inn, Sewerby; Bay Primary School pupils at Sewerby Hall and Gardens; and two super photos from the fifth Flamborough Pre-School Boxing Day Dip – all from 2014.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Bonfire Night at the Ship Inn Sewerby in 2014. (NBFP PA1445-8l)placeholder image
