Six fantastic photos from the archives – are you in these pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:29 BST
Burlington Infants School children build shelters linked to the story of Little Red Riding Hood.placeholder image
This week, we feature two great Burlington Infant School images; Showtime at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church; Burton Agnes Jazz Festival; Christmas Lights switch-on entertainment at Burton Agnes Hall; and the launch of a new holiday guide.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures? Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Burlington Infants School children create a super house.placeholder image
