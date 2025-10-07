Six outstanding photos from the archives – are you in these pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:16 BST
Christmas celebrations at the Promenades Shopping Centre with the town council and Bridlington Lions.placeholder image
This week, we feature a Christmas event at the Promenades; a Lions Club plant stall; a delivery of Para Teds to the ambulance station; pig racing and the Greyhound Trust stall during the Lions Carnival in 2012; and Bridlington Lions Club’s 51st Charter celebrations.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures? Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Elizabeth Boyland, Janet Atkinson, and Cindy Jay at a Lions Club plant stall in 2012.placeholder image
