Six outstanding photos from the archives – are you in these pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:43 BST
Bridlington Rangers Lions U8s team in 2009placeholder image
Bridlington Rangers Lions U8s team in 2009
This week, we showcase a Bridlington Rangers Lions U8s team; some Burlington Infants new starters; a Bridlington Town line-up; pupils from Bay Primary School; a ceremony at Bridlington Hospital; and Bridlington Hospital’s radio team – all from 2009.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures? Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Burlington Infants new starters (Class 3) in 2009.placeholder image
Burlington Infants new starters (Class 3) in 2009.
