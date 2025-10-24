The Brownie Magical Day at Hilderthorpe Infant school in 2008. (PA0846-25)

This week, we showcase a Brownie Magical Day; a Brownie leader stepping down from her role after 28 years; a Lions Carnival line-up; a cheque presentation at Bempton School; Bempton School New Starters in 2009; and a soccer coaching session at Hilderthorpe School.

A Brownie leader steps down after 28 years at Bempton Village Hall. (PA0907-12a)