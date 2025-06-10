Superb photos from the Free Press archives – are you in the frame?
This week, we feature a Poppy Appeal launch, a presentation to fun run and half marathon winners, a Saint Catherine’s Hospice coffee morning, action from Bridlington Half Marathon, New Pasture Lane School’s Garden Club and success at Kozee Komforts – all from 2007.
Do you know any of the people in the pictures?
Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.