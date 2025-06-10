Fun Run and Half Marathon winners pick up their trophies at the Balmoral Hotel in 2007. (PA0745-13b)

This week, we feature a Poppy Appeal launch, a presentation to fun run and half marathon winners, a Saint Catherine’s Hospice coffee morning, action from Bridlington Half Marathon, New Pasture Lane School’s Garden Club and success at Kozee Komforts – all from 2007.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

The launch of the Poppy Appeal in 2007 at Bridlington Promenades. (PA0745-3)