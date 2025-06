Bridlington and Beverley Scooter Club at the rally weekend in 2007. (PA0743-24c)

This week, we feature Bridlington and Beverley Scooter Club, two presentations at Bridlington Hospital, Flamborough Observer Corps, Flamborough School’s Christmas Fair, and a crowd ready to see the QE2 ocean liner – all from 2007.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Hospital League of Friends members donate beds to Bridlington Hospital's Thornton Ward. (PA0744-3)