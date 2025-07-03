Burlington Jackdaws Under 12s in 2014. Photo courtesy of Dom Taylor

This week, we feature Burlington Jackdaws Under 12s; a Burlington Infants School nativity play and harvest festival; Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival; and two super group photos of Bridlington Upper School’s carol concert – all from 2014.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Burlington Infants School's nativity cast in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-6a)