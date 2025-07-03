Superb photos from the Free Press archives – are you in these pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:50 BST
Burlington Jackdaws Under 12s in 2014. Photo courtesy of Dom Taylorplaceholder image
This week, we feature Burlington Jackdaws Under 12s; a Burlington Infants School nativity play and harvest festival; Bridlington Christmas Tree Festival; and two super group photos of Bridlington Upper School’s carol concert – all from 2014.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Burlington Infants School's nativity cast in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-6a)placeholder image
