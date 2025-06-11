Children from the Paul Nicholas School of Acting get into character to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the swing bridge (2009).Children from the Paul Nicholas School of Acting get into character to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the swing bridge (2009).
Children from the Paul Nicholas School of Acting get into character to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the swing bridge (2009).

Whitby Retro: 8 fantastic pictures from the gazette archives

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
This week’s highlights feature a school fundraising bun sale, a leavers’ ball, GCSE results, Welly Day at East Whitby Primary School, the centenary of Whitby Swing Bridge, a ‘good’ Ofsted report, children releasing young salmon into a river, and a school play.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

East Whitby Primary School holds a Welly Day. Children are pictured wearing their wellies (2009).

1. Whitby Retro

East Whitby Primary School holds a Welly Day. Children are pictured wearing their wellies (2009). Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Pictured are some of the students of Eskdale School who have sat their GCSEs two weeks early (2009).

2. Whitby Retro

Pictured are some of the students of Eskdale School who have sat their GCSEs two weeks early (2009). Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Pupils from Sleights Primary School prepare for their performance of a space age play (2009).

3. Whitby Retro

Pupils from Sleights Primary School prepare for their performance of a space age play (2009). Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Children from Castleton Primary School releasing young salmon into the river.

4. Whitby Retro

Children from Castleton Primary School releasing young salmon into the river. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby Swing BridgeOfsted
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice