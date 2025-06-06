check out the photos below!check out the photos below!
Whitby Retro: 8 nostalgic pictures from gazette archives

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 10:49 BST
This week’s photos feature a skipping workshop, teachers dressed up for World Book Day, a fun run for Sport Relief, children playing in the snow, Caedmon School cross country team, a school gardening club, a boat restoration, and a new school calendar – can you spot any familiar faces?

Pictures taken in 2009 and 2010.

Children from the garden club at Oakridge Primary School, Hinderwell, have fun helping out in the school garden.

Children from the garden club at Oakridge Primary School, Hinderwell, have fun helping out in the school garden. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Pictured are Geoff Delve, left, and Gary Chadfield who both helped to restore Lythe Primary School's boat free of charge.

Pictured are Geoff Delve, left, and Gary Chadfield who both helped to restore Lythe Primary School's boat free of charge. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Jumping for joy! Youngsters take part in a skipping workshop at Airy Hill Primary School.

Jumping for joy! Youngsters take part in a skipping workshop at Airy Hill Primary School. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Snow creations at Seton Primary School, Staithes. Pupils are pictured seated on a snow caterpillar they have made.

Snow creations at Seton Primary School, Staithes. Pupils are pictured seated on a snow caterpillar they have made. Photo: Ceri Oakes

