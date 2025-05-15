Whitby beach and facilities receives a 2005 ENCAMS seaside award. Flying the flag are Scarborough Borough Council employees Ged McCourt, left, and Don Buckley.placeholder image
Whitby beach and facilities receives a 2005 ENCAMS seaside award. Flying the flag are Scarborough Borough Council employees Ged McCourt, left, and Don Buckley.

Whitby Retro: 9 nostalgic images of Whitby people from days gone by

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 15th May 2025, 09:48 BST
This week features a selection of nostalgic pictures from 2004 to 2008 – can you spot any familiar faces?

Take a trip down memory lane with these latest pictures from the Whitby Gazette files

Taking part in an exercise, the Whitby Coastguard team arrive on the beach to clear the area of visitors.

1. w071103e Coastguard Exercis.JPG

Taking part in an exercise, the Whitby Coastguard team arrive on the beach to clear the area of visitors. Photo: Doug Jackson

Photo Sales
Rosemary Kitchingman, of Whitby Artnet and Raw Fibres in Robin Hood's Bay, makes beach pebbles in wool.

2. Whitby Retro

Rosemary Kitchingman, of Whitby Artnet and Raw Fibres in Robin Hood's Bay, makes beach pebbles in wool. Photo: Dave Barry

Photo Sales
Despite the cold conditions, there was a good turn out for the volleyball competition on Whitby beach.

3. Whitby Retro

Despite the cold conditions, there was a good turn out for the volleyball competition on Whitby beach. Photo: Doug Jackson

Photo Sales
Lawton's night club in Whitby gets a revamp. It's now called Bondi Beach. Pictured is Tracey Chapman with 'Jaws'.

4. Whitby Retro

Lawton's night club in Whitby gets a revamp. It's now called Bondi Beach. Pictured is Tracey Chapman with 'Jaws'. Photo: Dominic Shaw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice