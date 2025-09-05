Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken between 2006 and 2013.
Pictured is Danby School Cross Country team, and the Year 3 girls champions (front row). 14 out of 47 pupils at Danby School qualified for the North Yorkshire cross country finals 2012. Photo: Ceri Oakes
Norman Ashley with his champion gooseberries at Egton Gooseberry Show. Photo: Doug Jackson
Danby School has received a good Ofsted report. Photo: Dominic shaw
Half term activities at Danby Moors Centre - pot making and bird box making. Photo: Ceri Oakes