Rachael Mackenzie, former Thai boxing world champion, teaches a few moves, cheered on by pupils from West Cliff and Ruswarp schools.

Whitby Retro: Do you feature in these nostalgic pictures from the Gazette archive?

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 5th Sep 2025, 06:57 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with these latest Whitby Retro pictures from the Gazette files. This week’s nostalgic highlights include half term activity days, a champion school cross country team, a Thai world boxing champion visits Whitby, a good Ofsted report for Danby School, and the winner of Egton Gooseberry Show.

Can you spot any familiar faces? Pictures taken between 2006 and 2013.

Pictured is Danby School Cross Country team, and the Year 3 girls champions (front row). 14 out of 47 pupils at Danby School qualified for the North Yorkshire cross country finals 2012.

Pictured is Danby School Cross Country team, and the Year 3 girls champions (front row). 14 out of 47 pupils at Danby School qualified for the North Yorkshire cross country finals 2012. Photo: Ceri Oakes

Norman Ashley with his champion gooseberries at Egton Gooseberry Show.

Norman Ashley with his champion gooseberries at Egton Gooseberry Show. Photo: Doug Jackson

Danby School has received a good Ofsted report.

Danby School has received a good Ofsted report. Photo: Dominic shaw

Half term activities at Danby Moors Centre - pot making and bird box making.

Half term activities at Danby Moors Centre - pot making and bird box making. Photo: Ceri Oakes

