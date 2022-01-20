WHITBY RETRO: See the pictures that made the news in January 2009

See who you can spot from January 2009.
The pupils of Ruswarp Primary School look for sponsorship for their Yorkshire in Bloom garden.
Penny Campbell and Ivan Marazzi host the big charity auction in support of St Catherine's Hospice at the George Hotel, Whitby.
The fundraising team at the Mission and Seafarers Centre show off some of the donated raffle prizes.
Joan Forbes of the Scarborough and district fundraising group of Macmillan Cancer Support receives a cheque from Whitby Lions, with staff members from Mr Chips.