Whitby Retro: see who you recognise on these photos from October 2007
These pictures from October 2007 show who was in the news in the Whitby area at that time.
1. Whitby Retro
Pink Ladies - VIP's Hair Salon raises money for breast cancer charity.
2. Whitby Retro
Great North Run competitor Matt Hewison raises money for Interactive.
3. Whitby Retro
Caedmon School's hockey team show off their prize trophy.
4. Whitby Retro
St Hilda's School receives a healthy eating award.