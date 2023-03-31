Retro Yorkshire: 11 amazing photos show what life was like in Yorkshire in the 19th and 20th centuri in spring and summer including beach goers in Whitby and Scarborough
As we pass through spring and approach summer time, we have taken a look at what Yorkshire life was like more than a century ago.
From children splashing around in the sea in Whitby in the early 20th century to a group of people playing tennis on the Neswick Hall grounds in the late 19th century, Yorkshire was full of life.
These fascinating photos take us back more than 140 years and offer a glimpse into what Yorkshire folk were up to during the sunshine days including a rare sighting of a total solar eclipse of the sun.
