Retro Yorkshire: 11 amazing photos show what life was like in Yorkshire in the 19th and 20th centuri in spring and summer including beach goers in Whitby and Scarborough

As we pass through spring and approach summer time, we have taken a look at what Yorkshire life was like more than a century ago.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:18 BST

From children splashing around in the sea in Whitby in the early 20th century to a group of people playing tennis on the Neswick Hall grounds in the late 19th century, Yorkshire was full of life.

These fascinating photos take us back more than 140 years and offer a glimpse into what Yorkshire folk were up to during the sunshine days including a rare sighting of a total solar eclipse of the sun.

Crowds gathered on a hill near Giggleswick, north Yorkshire, to view a total eclipse of the sun in June 1927. The previous such eclipse had been in 1724, and the next would occur in 1999.

1. Total eclipse of the sun

Crowds gathered on a hill near Giggleswick, north Yorkshire, to view a total eclipse of the sun in June 1927. The previous such eclipse had been in 1724, and the next would occur in 1999. Photo: Keystone / Getty Images

A tennis match in the grounds of Neswick Hall in 1880.

2. Tennis in Driffield

A tennis match in the grounds of Neswick Hall in 1880. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

French inventor and filmmaker Louis Le Prince with his father in-law, Joseph Whitley, at the Whitley family home in Roundhay, Leeds in 1887. A year later, Le Prince shot 'Roundhay Garden Scene', which is thought to be the first ever motion picture. He mysteriously disappeared in September 1890.

3. First motion picture in Leeds

French inventor and filmmaker Louis Le Prince with his father in-law, Joseph Whitley, at the Whitley family home in Roundhay, Leeds in 1887. A year later, Le Prince shot 'Roundhay Garden Scene', which is thought to be the first ever motion picture. He mysteriously disappeared in September 1890. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

A group of men gathering gulls' eggs from the cliffs at Bempton circa 1900.

4. Gathering eggs at Bempton Cliffs

A group of men gathering gulls' eggs from the cliffs at Bempton circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

