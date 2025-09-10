Harbour at low tide, by Alan Ross.placeholder image
Harbour at low tide, by Alan Ross.

Your Bridlington – our readers share their outstanding photos

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:14 BST
This week, our talented readers focus on choppy waves; a Dalek on the harbour; a super sunset; the harbour at low tide; and two horses and a rig close to the beach.

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages. The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.

Alan Flynn snapped this super sunset shot of the harbour.

Reader Photos

Alan Flynn snapped this super sunset shot of the harbour. Photo: Alan Flynn

Ian Sandy framed two horse riders and a drilling rig off Bridlington.

Reader Photos

Ian Sandy framed two horse riders and a drilling rig off Bridlington. Photo: Ian Sandy

Shelagh E Wallace spotted a Dalek on harbour patrol.

Reader Photos

Shelagh E Wallace spotted a Dalek on harbour patrol. Photo: Shelagh E Wallace

Aled Jones framed this unusual harbour landscape.

Reader Photos

Aled Jones framed this unusual harbour landscape. Photo: Aled Jones

