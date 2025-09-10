Your Bridlington – our readers share their outstanding photos

Would you like to see your photographs featured in the Bridlington Free Press? If the answer is ‘yes’ email [email protected] with your pictures of Bridlington and surrounding villages. The reporters look forward to seeing and sharing them with our readers.
1. Reader Photos
Alan Flynn snapped this super sunset shot of the harbour. Photo: Alan Flynn
2. Reader Photos
Ian Sandy framed two horse riders and a drilling rig off Bridlington. Photo: Ian Sandy
3. Reader Photos
Shelagh E Wallace spotted a Dalek on harbour patrol. Photo: Shelagh E Wallace
4. Reader Photos
Aled Jones framed this unusual harbour landscape. Photo: Aled Jones