15 things Scarborough is famous for.

Can you think of any more?
1. Beach chalets
Scarborough's beach chalets on North and South bay are quite iconic and well-loved.
2. Skipping Day
One of the town's oldest traditions taking place every year on Shrove Tuesday.
3. Boxing Day raft race
A firm favourite in the town's festive calendar.
4. Peasholm Park Naval Warfare
Peasholm Park Naval Warfare is a must see when visiting Scarborough. It's one of the longest running shows of all time with the first performance being held in the 1920s.
