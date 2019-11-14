15 things Scarborough is famous for.

From Skipping day to racing at Oliver's Mount - these are the 15 things Scarborough is famous for...

By Martina Moscariello
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 2:05 pm

Can you think of any more?

1. Beach chalets

Scarborough's beach chalets on North and South bay are quite iconic and well-loved.

2. Skipping Day

One of the town's oldest traditions taking place every year on Shrove Tuesday.

3. Boxing Day raft race

A firm favourite in the town's festive calendar.

4. Peasholm Park Naval Warfare

Peasholm Park Naval Warfare is a must see when visiting Scarborough. It's one of the longest running shows of all time with the first performance being held in the 1920s.

