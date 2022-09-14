Ferrari has unveiled its first four-door, four-seat family car - the Purosangue.

Ferrari bosses insist that despite its looks the Purosangue is not an SUV but a sports car, just a relatively tall and chunky one. Although its proportions definitely have something of the crossover about them, the Purosangue is less than 1.6m tall, meaning it’s slightly taller than a Honda HR-V but lower than its Italian rival the Lamborghini Urus.

It’s also slightly shorter and narrower than the Urus and retains Ferrari’s typical styling with a long bonnet and cab-rearward looks, plus rear hinging for those first-in-a-Ferrari rear doors.

Other rivals for this not-an-SUV are likely to be the Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga but with a starting price of around £338,000 the Purosangue - Italian for thoroughbred - will cost around twice as much as any of those.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engine and performance

Under the long bonnet, the Purosangue features a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12. The engine is a revised version of that fitted to the 812 Competizione, developing 715bhp and 528lb ft, and tuned to deliver more low-down torque without compromising Ferrari’s high-revving linear feel. All that power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 0-62mph run takes just 3.3 seconds while the 2.2-tonne Purosangue’s top-speed is 193mph.

The Purosangue is built on an all-new chassis developed to take the V12 drivetrain but Ferrari bosses say it could be adapted to other powertrains relatively easily, leaving the door open to a hybrid setup like that in the SF90 Stradale or 296 GTB.

The new platform also means Ferrari’s engineers were able to develop the chassis to cope with the demands of the new four-door, four-seat design while being lighter than previous 2+2 models and ensuring it offers the same sports car feel as any other car wearing the Prancing Horse.

Working with specialists Multimatic, Ferrari has developed an electric/hydraulic adaptive suspension system. This uses a fast-reacting electric motor on each damper to adjust pressure on the fly and keep the body flat in corners. Helping with the Purosangue’s dynamics are a rear-wheel steering system like that on the 812 and the six-way dynamic chassis sensor system from the 296 GTB, along with an updated version of that car’s Evo 2.0 ABS setup.

Four-seat interior

The bespoke platform also meant that the Purosangue could be developed as a proper four-seater from the outset. Ferrari describes the interior as a “sporty lounge”. All four seats are mounted low to give a sporty feel and each individual bucket seat is independently adjustable and heated and features variable density foam to offer “unprecedented” comfort. With the rear seats raked forward, there is 473 litres of boot space - the biggest in Ferrari history. Sadly for larger families, there is no five-seat option.

Like the SF90 Stradale, the Purosangue features a “dual cockpit” which places a 10.2-inch display directly in front of the passenger and allows them to view and change many aspects of the car’s setup. Interior materials range from the usually luxurious leather to more sustainable options, including carpets made from recycled fishing nets, recycled fabric in the headliner and eco-friendly Alcantara. If you want something a little more unusual, there’s an optional bullet-proof fabric that’s also used in military uniforms, which can be used to give a hard-wearing alternative to the usual carpeting.

There is the usual high-end specification you’d expect from a £300k super-SUV, including massage seats and a bespoke 10-speaker sound system from Burmester, but no sat nav - Ferrari has sensibly decided that owners will prefer to use their up-to-date phone systems via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay instead.