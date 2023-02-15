Isuzu has seen sales soar

Isuzu UK has continued to increase pick-up sales, with January 2023 registrations over 100 per cent up from January 2022 despite the ongoing market issues leading to strains on vehicle supply.

With the LCV market slowly picking back up amidst global supply troubles, Isuzu UK remains in an exceptionally positive position, with overall registrations for January increasing by 102 per cent compared to January 2022.

This two-fold increase in registrations is largely thanks to Isuzu UK’s double cab automatic pick-ups, which alone witnessed 319 per cent increase in registration for January 2023 compared to January 2022. Additionally, a registration increase of 385 per cent for single cab 4x4 manuals this January compared to last also massively contributed to Isuzu UK’s overall registrations for the month.

Alan Able, Managing Director of Isuzu UK, said: “We are thrilled to see a significant increase in vehicle registrations in January, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our dedicated dealer network.

“Their tireless efforts to provide exceptional service to our customers have not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for their continued support.

“It is so encouraging to see demand for Isuzu’s vehicles continue to grow, and I am sure this will be a record-breaking year for the brand.”

Earning multiple awards for 2023, the Isuzu D-Max’s exceptional capability combined with refined levels of comfort are key contributing factors to the persistent increase in registrations. Kicking off the year with three awards, the D-Max was awarded the title of Pick-Up of the Year by Company Car & Van, 4x4, and What Van? Magazines. Increased demand for the Award-Winning Isuzu D-Max range can be attributed to the vehicle’s overall performance, which is reflected with each award.

The Award-Winning Isuzu D-Max range offers a variety of body styles (single, extended, double-cab). The Utility specification is aimed at businesses with features like vinyl flooring, cloth upholstery and automatic lights and wipers.