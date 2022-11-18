Tommy Cannon has had some nice cars over the years but he is particularly fond of Volvos. He now drives a Nissan Qashqai which he adores

“I had an Austin A40,” he said. “I can’t remember how much I paid for it but it won’t have been much. It was a great little car. It took us all over the place, especially Yorkshire.

“Every town had a working men’s club and we played most of them. I used to pick Bobby up and off we’d go.”Tommy, now 84 and living near York, went on to drive a Vauxhall Cresta and an American-looking car which he can’t recall the name of. “It had huge wheels and looked like a gangster’s car,” he said.

He remembers a Rolls-Royce after Cannon and Ball hit the big time. “Someone said to me, you’ve splashed out a bit there Tommy, it must have cost you £50,000,” he said.

“In fact it was second-hand and I paid £12,000 tops. It was nice to have but I didn’t keep it long. I had Volvos later – they were nice cars.”

Tommy, who ran a farm and kennels after largely retiring from showbusiness, now lives in Riccall and loves it. “I’m an Oldham lad originally but all round where I was brought up has been knocked down,” he said.

He still loves driving but does rather fewer miles than in his hey-day. “I have a Nissan Qashqai and it’s fabulous,” he said. “It’s very well equipped and you can hardly hear the engine.”